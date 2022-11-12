NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE TV event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Chalmette, Louisiana at Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center.

-Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona in a three-way for the NWA Championship.

-Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green in a three-way for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-“La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf vs. Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx for the NWA Tag Team Titles

-Cyon vs. Dak Draper for the NWA National Championship

-Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-“The Fixers” Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. “The Spectaculars” Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce for the NWA U.S. Tag Team Titles

-Homicide vs. Kerry Morton for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship

-AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater for the vacant NWA TV Title

-EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

-Max The Impaler vs. Natalia Markova in a Voodoo Queen Casket Match

-The Question Mark vs. The Question Mark II in a mask vs. mask match

-Odinson vs. TBA

-(Pre-Show) Mercurio, “Magic” Jake Dumas, and Jax Dane vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG, and The Pope in a Hardcore Team War

-(Pre-Show) SLIME SZN vs. The Miserably Faithful for the Wildkat Sports Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Billy Corgan will not be attending the show in person due to Smashing Pumpkins are having a concert in Seattle tonight. Nick Aldis was pulled from his scheduled match with Odinson. NWA Hard Times 3 is available exclusively via FITE.TV for $24.99. The pre-show is available via YouTube and starts at 6CT/7ET, while the main show starts at 7CT/8ET.