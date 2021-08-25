NWA Empowerrr lineup: The list of advertised matches for Saturday’s all women’s FITE TV pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom.

-Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina for the Knockouts Championship.

-“The Hex “Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. “Hell on Heels” Renee Michelle and Sahara 7 in an NWA Women’s Tag Title tournament semifinal match.

-Red Velvet and KiLynn King vs. “The Freebabes” Jazzy Yang, Hollyhood Haley J and Miranda Gordy in an NWA Women’s Tag Title tournament semifinal match.

-The finals of the NWA Women’s Tag Title tournament.

-NWA Women’s Invitational gauntlet match (Entrants: Chelsea Green, Kiera Hogan, Debbie Malenko, Lady Frost, Bianca Carelli, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Tootie Lynn).

-Kylie Rae vs. Diamante vs. Chik Tormenta in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: The event will stream live on FITE TV on Saturday at 7CT/8ET with a listed price of $24.99. FITE is also offering a bundle with Empowerrr and Sunday’s NWA 73 event for $39.99.