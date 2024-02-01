AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero

-Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).