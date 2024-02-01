AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels in an eight-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.