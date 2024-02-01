AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels in an eight-man tag match
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
