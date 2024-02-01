Shawn Michaels media call, TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Ronda Rousey, Dennis Condrey, Sean Royal, Sean Casey, Masa Saito

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Shawn Michaels will be hosting a media call today to promote Sunday’s NXT Vengeance Day. I will run live notes on the call beginning at 11CT/12ET.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the first match of the Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Grizzled Young Veterans best of three series for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. C and D finished tied for third with 20 percent of the vote each, meaning this was a polarizing episode. I gave the show an C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ronda Rousey is 37.

-Dennis Condrey of Midnight Express fame is 72. The Midnight Express belong in the WWE Hall of Fame and every other pro wrestling Hall of Fame.

-Sean Royal (Sean Vellenga) is 63.

-Sean Casey is 52.

-The late Masa Saito was born on February 1, 1942. Saito died on July 14, 2018 of Parkinson’s disease.