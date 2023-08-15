NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show heading into NXT Heatwave

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Dijak for a shot at the NXT Championship

-Dana Brooke vs. Blair Davenport

-Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

Powell’s POV: The winner of Lee vs. Dijak will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Title on next week’s NXT Heatwave themed episode. Tonight’s NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).