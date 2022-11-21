WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Survivor Series WarGames go-home show show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka for the WarGames match advantage

Powell's POV: The women's WarGames match features Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and one wrestler to be announced vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. Raw will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena.