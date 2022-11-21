WWE Royal Rumble record set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Monday to tout the success of the 2023 Royal Rumble ticket sales.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – slated for this Saturday, January 28 – has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history.

Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.

This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.

Powell’s POV: The Alamodome is set up to hold 33,874 for the Rumble. According to Twitter.com/WrestleTix, 30,361 tickets had been sold as of November 18.