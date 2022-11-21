What's happening...

WWE Royal Rumble record set

November 21, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Monday to tout the success of the 2023 Royal Rumble ticket sales.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – slated for this Saturday, January 28 – has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history.

Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.

This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.

Powell’s POV: The Alamodome is set up to hold 33,874 for the Rumble. According to Twitter.com/WrestleTix, 30,361 tickets had been sold as of November 18.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne November 21, 2022 @ 10:51 am

    WrestleTix isn’t remotely reliable. They massively under-reported the WM sales this year, and when questioned they finally admitted they didn’t have any way to count the suites which were nearly full and hold at least 12,000.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.