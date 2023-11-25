WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match

-Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

-Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

Powell’s POV: Lee is the replacement for Carlito following an angle that took place on Smackdown. McIntyre won the WarGames advantage for his team by beating Jey Uso on Raw. The women’s WarGames advantage will be determined by a fan vote sponsored by a potato chip company (no, I’m not kidding) and the results will be announced on the Kickoff Show. Join me for my live review beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card as it streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).