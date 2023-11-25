What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live TNT show

November 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center and will air on TNT at 6CT/7ET prior to Collision. I will be covering WWE Survivor Series, and Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews of both shows will be available on delay.

