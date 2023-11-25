AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship
Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center and will air on TNT at 6CT/7ET prior to Collision. I will be covering WWE Survivor Series, and Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews of both shows will be available on delay.
