AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center and will air on TNT at 6CT/7ET prior to Collision. I will be covering WWE Survivor Series, and Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews of both shows will be available on delay.