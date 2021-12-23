What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The updated lineup for the Christmas night special

December 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

-Hook vs. Bear Bronson.

-Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina and will air Saturday at 8CT/9ET on Christmas night. The show is slotted to run an hour. Our coverage will likely be delayed due to the holiday.

