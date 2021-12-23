AEW Rampage lineup: The updated lineup for the Christmas night special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.
-Hook vs. Bear Bronson.
-Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander.
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina and will air Saturday at 8CT/9ET on Christmas night. The show is slotted to run an hour. Our coverage will likely be delayed due to the holiday.
Be the first to comment