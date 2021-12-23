Impact Wrestling and NXT UK, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Great Muta, Jamie Noble, Arik Cannon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features part one of the 2021 Awards. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. With this show being in “best of” mode for the next two weeks, my audio reviews will resume in January.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is a “best of” edition recapping 2021. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews will resume once the show returns to featuring first-run programming.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 32 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent. C finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 38 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is 59.

-WWE producer Jamie Noble (James Gibson) is 45.

-Arik Cannon is 40. Cannon wrestles and promotes the popular F1rst Wrestling promotion in the Twin Cities. It was great to see the crowd pop huge for him during his appearance on AEW Dark at the Target Center last month.