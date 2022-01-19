1/19 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley’s return, Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed, Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander, CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears, Malakai Black and Brody King vs. The Varsity Blonds, Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 120)

Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena

Aired live January 19, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the stage while Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary. The ring announcer was Justin Roberts…

Jon Moxley made his entrance through a side area to “Wild Thing” and received a strong ovation in his first appearance since he entered a rehab program in November. A loud “Moxley” chant broke out. Moxley put his arms on the top rope and faced down for a moment. A “welcome back” chant started.

Moxley removed his jacket and started to speak. A fan said something that irritated him. “Hey, go f— yourself, get that guy out of here,” Moxley said in an uncensored moment. Oops. Moxley said he had a dream about having a black cloud hanging over him and it was the kind of demon that follows you around for your whole life.

Moxley spoke of having scars and pretending they are not there. He said those are the scars we should be proud of because they tell our stories and make us the people that we are. Moxley said nobody is perfect and if everyone was perfect then the world would be a very boring place. Moxley said you should stand up, scars and all, and say “this is me.”

Moxley said there are plenty of people who write him off or doubt him. He said you can say whatever you want to say or think whatever you think. He said he’d tell them the same thing he’d tell the demon from his dream – shove it up your ass. Moxley said he doesn’t run from demons, he can kick the shit out of them.

Moxley thanked everyone who supported him through everything and told everyone that we’d be going on one hell of a ride. Moxley said that more than anyone in the business, he is now truly free. He said there is no hell that can be put on him in the ring that’s worse than the hell that he’s already been through. Moxley said he’s thirsty and if you though he was dangerous before, the only thing he’s drinking these days is blood…

Powell’s POV: Uncensored F-Bomb aside, that was a gem. Hell, who am I kidding? I love the uncensored F-Bomb, but I’m guessing TBS officials don’t feel the same. I couldn’t make out what the fan said that upset Moxley, but he obviously didn’t let it ruin his promo. I’m anxious to see what comes next for Moxley in AEW. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett again this week. He mentioned something about going to AEW Dynamite and yelling at Moxley. Okay, not really. Jake will be covering AEW Rampage in place of Colin McGuire on Friday night.

MJF and Wardlow stood together in a locker room. MJF said last week was an embarrassment and an abomination. He accused Punk of holding Wardlow’s hair and tights while pinning him. MJF said Wardlow needs more seasoning so he would have known how to reverse the move that beat him. MJF apologized to Wardlow for losing his cool last week and noted that it was his birthday. MJF said Wardlow put his hands on him last week and he has no choice but to dock his pay. MJF said he would raise his pay again if he qualifies for the Face of the Revolution ladder match and win the TNT Title for him. MJF said Shawn Spears would show the world and Wardlow how to get the job done when he faces Punk later in the show…

Powell’s POV: Great stuff. MJF always delivers on the mic, and Wardlow is doing a great job of expressing his annoyance with MJF with his facial expressions.

1. Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. The entrances for both teams were televised. Cassidy did the light kicks on Baker and then Statlander went on the offensive. Cole tagged in and told Statlander to leave the ring. Meanwhile, Cassidy climbed up top and performed a cross body block. Cassidy and Statlander did the Best Friends hug at ringside, but the heels took offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Cassidy hit a Stun Gun on Cole and set up for another move when Baker interfered. Baker made a blind tag and performed a Stomp on Cassidy. A short time later, Statlander went up top for the Area 451. Cole covered Baker and dared Statlander to “do it” and she obliged by performing the move on both of them. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Cole ended up rolling onto the ramp, which was level with the ring. Cassidy tried to dive at him, but Cole superkicked him. Cole went to the ropes. Statlander tossed Cassidy back inside the ring. Baker caught Statlander with a kick and then put her down with a Destroyer on ramp. Cole hit the “Pittsburgh Sunrise” on Cassidy for a good near fall.

Cole and Baker took the timekeepers table and moved it closer to the ring. Cassidy went for an Orange Punch, but Cole moved. When Cassidy ran the ropes, the bumped into Baker, who fell through the table below. Cassidy showed concern for Baker. Cole low-blowed Cassidy while the referee was doing weird AEW referee things. Cole lowered his kneepad and hit him with The Boom and then scored the pin…

Adam Cole and Britt Baker defeated Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in 14:30.

Powell’s POV: A fun opener with the right team going over. Cole and Baker are just getting started as an on-air couple (after being a long time real life couple), so it was only logical to put them over.

Backstage, Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz were interviewed by Alex Marvez, who said the trio would face Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker. Marvez also said that Eddie Kingston was injured by the heel trio last week. Jericho said he doesn’t care about Kingston and he can “GFY.” Santana interrupted and said that Jericho might not care about Kingston, but he and Ortiz do.

Santana also said there might be something to what Kingston said about Jericho being the reason they are not the AEW Tag Team Champions. Santana asked when Jericho has had their backs. He said that next week, they might start focusing on themselves rather than this. Santana asked if Jericho felt him, then he and Ortiz walked away. “No, I don’t feel you,” Jericho said…

Backstage, Adam Cole dismissed Marvez and then spoke into the camera and challenged Orange Cassidy to face him in an anything goes, No DQ, Lights Out match on the Beach Break themed edition of Dynamite. Cole said he can’t stand looking at Cassidy any longer and it’s time that he ends his career…

Marvez noted that the last time AEW had a Lights Out match it featured Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa… A brief video package set up Punk vs. Spears and then entrances for the match took place…

2. CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears. Before the match, MJF came out and joined the broadcast team on commentary. MJF said Spears would hand “PG Punk” his first loss. Punk avoided whatever move Spears was going for and hit him with an immediate GTS and then pinned him clean.

CM Punk defeated Shawn Spears in 0:11.

As Punk was celebrating on the ropes, MJF tried to sneak into the ring. Punk caught him and grabbed him by the scarf when he tried to leave. Punk wound up for a punch and MJF pulled away and left the ring, leaving Punk with MJF’s scarf, which he put around his own neck once he went back to celebrating with the crowd…

Powell’s POV: A good bounce back win for Punk. Granted, he technically won his match over Wardlow, but he was destroyed with repeated powerbombs and it was framed as if Wardlow would have beaten him had it not been for MJF demanding that Wardlow continue to destroy Punk.

Excalibur said Billy Gunn had commandeered one of their backstage cameras. They cut backstage where Gunn greeted Christian Cage as he arrived at the building and made a pitch for his sons to challenge Jungle Boy and Excalibur for the AEW Tag Titles. Cage said Austin and Colten are talented. He also recalled Billy struggling to get a statement win. He told Billy to have his boys get a statement win and then they could talk. Cage tried to walk away, but Billy grabbed him and then Colten and Austin attacked Cage and left him lying. “Statement made,” Colten said…

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Excalibur set up a preview of Thursday’s Go Big Show that aired in a PIP break. Cody slid a ladder inside the ring and set it up during the break… [C]

Cody stood in the ring and asked the jeering crowd what they wanted to talk about.