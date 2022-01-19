WWE Raw viewership opposite the first Monday night NFL playoff game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.613 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.633 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .39 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first ever Monday night NFL playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams delivered 8.832 million viewers for ESPN, which topped the cable ratings, and the Manning Cast feed of the game on ESPN2 that included an appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added an additional 1.419 million viewers for the game. The game was simulcast on ABC and added an additional 12.769 million viewers. Last week’s Raw aired opposite the college football national championship game, which produced 22.257 million viewers for ESPN.

The first hour of Raw averaged 1.734 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.650 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.456 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, eighth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The good news for Raw is that the show won’t face regular season football competition again until September. The bad news is that the show will be bumped to Syfy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in February. The January 18, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.854 million viewers.