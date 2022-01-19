What's happening...

01/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 191): Amy Rose on her background, her ROH career, her future, the company going on hiatus, and the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament documentary

January 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Amy Rose discussing her background, her ROH career, her future, the company going on hiatus, the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament documentary, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 191) and guest Amy Rose.

