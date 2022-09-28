WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.674 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.593 million average. Raw delivered a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.45 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.728 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.751 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.543 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, sixth, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The September 27, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.709 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Extreme Rules fallout edition.