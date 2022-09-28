9/27 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Dante Martin vs. Anthony Henry, Angelico vs. Caleb Konley, Anna Jay vs. Kelly Madan, Jay Malachi vs. Fuego Del Sol, Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali, Mila Moore and Mylo vs. The Renegade Twins, Arjun Singh vs. Ryan Nemeth, Gus De La Vega vs. Jeeves Kay, Blake Li vs. Jora Johl

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark (Episode 163)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed September 27, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary

1. Jay Malachi vs. Fuego Del Sol. The match began very technical between Malachi and Del Sol until Del Sol hit a huracanrana to Malachi, but Malachi hit back with a dropkick of his own. Del Sol hit a side dropkick to the head of Malachi, who then hit a nice springboard diving elbow. Del Sol continued with a spear to the midsection and followed up with a tornado DDT after hitting a diving foot stomp to the back. Eventually, Del Sol locked in a back submission and won the match.

Fuego Del Sol defeated Jay Malachi via submission.

Briar’s Take: This match was a lot better match than I anticipated it going. I thought this was going to be a quick squash, but Malachi showed some upside and flashes as well in his debut. Good match.

2. Tiara James vs. Leila Grey. Grey got James on the mat and applied a side headlock. James rallied by hitting a vertical suplex and a diving splash before going for the quick pinfall. Grey planted James on her knee before winning with a facebuster.

Leila Grey defeated Tiara James via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: While it was a quick match, this was good showing for Grey who put James at 0-2.

3. Gus De La Vega vs. Jeeves Kay (w/Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, Sonny Kiss). Kay hit a rolling uppercut from the top rope to La Vega after the bell rang. Kay then charged in with a punt kick in the corner. Afterward, Kay hoisted up La Vega and turned him inside out with a move for the win.

Jeeves Kay defeated Gus De La Vega via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: The quick takeaway here is that Kay’s victory furthers The Trustbusters’ storyline of being a dominating faction.

4. Blake Li vs. Jora Johl. Li and Johl attempted pinfalls early before Johl hit an elbow and a suplex. Li fought back with a few elbows of his own and struck with a dropkick. The dropkick sent Johl to the corner and then Li missed the springboard, which allowed Johl to strike quickly with a punt kick for the victory.

Jora Johl defeated Blake Li via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: After Li missed the springboard, it was all she wrote for him and Johl ended Li’s night early.

5. Kelly Madan vs. Anna Jay (w/Angelo Parker). Jay suplexed Madan. Jay caught Madan with a leg lariat and locked in the Queen Slayer submission for the victory.

Anna Jay defeated Kelly Madan via submission.

Briar’s Take: The only thing to note here is that Madan made her AEW debut.

6. Arjun Singh vs. Ryan Nemeth. Nemeth got the jump on Singh, but Singh overthrew Nemeth with a suplex. Shortly thereafter, Nemeth regained momentum with knees to the midsection of Singh. Singh then hit a rolling back elbow to counter Nemeth. He missed a running knee strike to Nemeth, which allowed Nemeth to strike a DDT and win with the hunk of love.

Ryan Nemeth defeated Arjun Singh via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Nemeth was good here but the crowd was fairly quiet for him.

7. Bsph King vs. Leon Ruffin. King was all over Ruffin early and struck him with a boot across the face. King nearly got the win with a powerslam, but Ruffin kicked out at two. Ruffin came off the top rope with a cutter and planted King with a crucifix for the victory.

Leon Ruffin defeated Bshp King via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Not much to say here other than King dominated early before Ruffin got the comeback victory.

8. Caleb Konley vs. Angelico. Konley went for a side headlock, but Angelico lifted Konley and set him on the ropes. Angelico struck a kick to the back of Konley, who fired back to Angelico with chops to the chest. Konley looked for a back suplex, but Angelico stopped him with strikes and made Konley quickly tap out with a backbreaker submission.

Angelico defeated Caleb Konley via submission.

Briar’s Take: I expected this match to be a bit more back and forth, but Angelico pretty much dominated Konley throughout the match. This was the first time since May 20, 2020 that Konley had a match in AEW. He wrestled on episode 35 of Dark in a losing effort to Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

9. Mila Moore and Mylo vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade. After the bell rang, The Renegade Twins sent Moore to the outside and finished Mylo off with the bearhug and lariat combination move.

The Renegade Twins defeated Mila Moore and Mylo via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: This match was over before it started.

10. Shaheem Ali vs. Nick Comoroto. Comoroto planted Ali on the apron with a backbreaker. Comoroto hit the Alabama slam for the victory.

Nick Comoroto defeated Shaheem Ali via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Ali teamed with Leon St. Giovanni in the Coast 2 Coast tag team in Ring of Honor.

11. Anthony Henry (w/JD Drake) vs. Dante Martin. Martin performed an arm drag takedown on Henry to begin the match. Martin landed a suplex that sent Henry to the outside. Martin attempted a baseball slide, but Henry planted Martin on the apron to counter the move. Martin regained momentum with elbows until Henry wrenched his arms. Shortly thereafter, Henry stomped on the hands of Martin. Henry continued with a double wrist lock submission on Martin.

Martin hit an enzuigiri and came flying off the top rope with a crossbody to take offensive control. Martin then flew to the outside with a tornado-like move. Henry came back wit a brainbuster and almost got the victory. Eventually, Martin won with a nose dive moonsault.

Dante Martin defeated Anthony Henry via pinfall.

After the match, Drake came to the ring to beat up Martin. However, Matt Sydal came to the rescue and made Drake and Henry leave the ring.