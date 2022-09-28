AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia (reports needed), AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam poll results, Steve Blackman, Jason Jordan, Jinny

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show includes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an eliminator match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, which includes the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage finished with a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Blackman is 59.

-Jason Jordan (Nathan Everhart) is 34. He works as a producer in WWE.

-Jinny (Jinny Sandhu) is 33.