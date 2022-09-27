What's happening...

09/27 Moore’s NXT audio review: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match, Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley in a non-title match, Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kayden Carter, Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

September 27, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match, Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley in a non-title match, Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kayden Carter, Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp, and more (44:29)…

Click here for the September 27 NXT TV audio review. 

