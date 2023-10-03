Brackets revealed for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the following brackets for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

The #WWENXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins TONIGHT! Which Superstar are you most excited to see compete in the tournament? 👀 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/AJksrsFY4e — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2023

Powell’s POV: The tournament starts tonight, but they have not announced which matches will be held on this week’s television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).