Brackets revealed for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

October 3, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the following brackets for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Powell’s POV: The tournament starts tonight, but they have not announced which matches will be held on this week’s television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

