NXT No Mercy poll results for the best match and overall show grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT No Mercy event received a majority A grade from 67 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-51 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship finished second with 41 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade while John Moore gave it a B- grade. John and I both slightly preferred the Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, but we both agreed the Extreme Rules match was also great and it really came down to a preference in styles. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.