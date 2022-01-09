AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of of the tapings before and after Battle of the Belts, a show-closing tribute to Betty White (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Robert Hockett (with added details from Joe Cortez)

1. Shawn Dean defeated Leon Phelps (sp?).

2. Anthony Ogogo beat Edward Black.

3. Red Velvet beat a local wrestler.

4. The Gunn Club beat three local wrestlers. We got stuck in traffic heading into the coliseum, so we missed some matches. According to the guys in my section, the Gunn Club came out to face three enhancement wrestlers. Billy’s sons got mad at the crowd and left, so Billy beat all three opponents by himself.

5. Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated the MK Twins.

6. Orange Cassidy beat JD Drake. We arrived to our seats just in time for my guy Orange Cassidy to take on JD Drake, who had two masked henchmen with him. A competitive match with some impressive power moves by Drake. Cassidy won with the Orange Punch after the Best Friends ran out to dispense of the masked baddies.

As they were switching things around for B.O.T.B. Tony Khan came out to hype up the crowd. QT Marshall came out in a neck brace to whine so TK said its a shame he’s hurt, because he was going to give him an eliminator tag match with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. QT ripped off the neck brace and said he was feeling much better. TK brought out Hook to a big ovation to get the crowd all the way ready for TV.

Dustin and Sammy had the crowd going crazy with dueling chants and several “holy shit” and “this is awesome” chants. Matt Sydal vs. Ricky Starks was fine, but the crowd was pretty flat as the result was never in doubt. Britt Baker and Riho was hype. DMD is way over and Riho had a surprising amount of support.

Afterward the live Battle of the Belts special, TK came out again to hype the matches for Dark, and he ran down the ramp to personally thank David Crockett for attending. You really see how much of a fan of the biz Tony is when he talks to the crowd.

7. Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo. Martin won with his springboard moonsault in a quick match, a showcase for Dante’s crazy hops.

8. Eddie Kingston beat Joey Janela. Janela got a surprising amount of offense, but his jacked valet cost him when she accidentally hit him with a crossbody on the floor.

9. Thunder Rosa defeated a local wrestler. I didn’t catch the local wrestler’s name, but her tights had Fox on them. A quick squash.

10. Powerhouse Hobbs beat a local wrestler. Hobbs ran out and flattened a jobber and put him in a Torture Rack to win in about five seconds. My wife said, “Wait, that’s it?!”

11. Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego del Sol. Garcia has really great heel mannerisms and feels old school. He sunk in a deep sharpshooter after the bell, leading to Sammy coming back out to run him off.

12. TBS Champion Jade Cargill beat Skye Blue. Cargill won with Jaded. A much cleaner than her match on Dynamite. They need to keep her matches this short until she gets more experience.

13. AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto. The crowd loves them some Luchasaurus. A fun competitive match with Luchasaurus hitting a big slam for the pin and JB leaping over him to hit QT with a Destroyer.

14. AEW Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Alan “5” Angels, and Preston “10” Vance defeated Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, and Serpentico. It was announced that Hangman and Hardy would be captaining teams, so we were hoping for some Johnny Hungiee, but no such luck. A good home state pop for Matt Hardy, but nothing compared to Hangman. There were some fun spots with Angels doing some Hardy Boyz offense, and Serpentico praying before attempting a move off the top rope onto all three good guys, which ended poorly for him. Hangman finished off Serpentico with a Buckshot Lariat.

Page brought Justin Roberts in to sing “Thank You For Being A Friend” as the crowd chanted “Betty, Betty.” I didn’t think I’d hear a Betty White chant at a wrestling show, but here we are. Afterwards, we made it down to ringside and got a picture with Sammy Guevara, who along with Luchasaurus were the only ones I saw taking pics with fans.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com