Deanna “Matilda The Hun” Booher dead at age 73

January 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GLOW wrestler Deanna Booher, who wrestled as Matilda The Hun, died on Friday at age 73. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Booher also worked as Queen Kong early in her career. She worked as an actress and had television roles that included appearances on Married with Children, Mama’s Family, and Night Court, and film roles that included Spaceballs. Booher also appeared in the great documentary GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. My condolences to her family and friends.

