GLOW star Alison Brie “pessimistic” about a possible movie

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GLOW star Alison Brie expressed doubt that a movie will be made to wrap up the cancelled Netflix series. “I certainly think a movie could tie everything up,” Brie told The Playlist. “Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up.

“I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID, and I’m also part of the “Community” cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.” Read more at ThePlaylist.com.

Powell’s POV: Netflix cancelled the GLOW series despite the fact that filming started on the fourth and final season. The filming was cancelled off early in the pandemic, and Netflix later made the decision to cancel the planned season. Here’s hoping that the streaming service will opt to produce the movie despite Brie’s pessimism.