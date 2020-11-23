WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Juventud Guerrera, The Bella Twins, Aliyah, Ed Ferrara, Lash LeRoux, Elias, Afa of the Wild Samoans, Shane Douglas, Shingo Takagi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features the fallout from last night’s Survivor Series event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Guest co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Survivor Series events at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A show will return next week.

Birthdays and Notables

-Juventud Guerrera is 46 today.

-NXT wrestler Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) is 26 today.

-Art Barr died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 due to unknown circumstances.

-Former WWE and TNA creative team member Ed Ferrara turned 54 on Sunday.

-Lash LeRoux (Johnathan LeRoux) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) turned 33 on Sunday.

-The late Archie Gouldie, who worked as The Mongolian Stomper, was born on November 22, 1936. He died at age 79 on January 23, 2016.

-Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson) and Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colac) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Afa of the Wild Samoans (Arthur Anoaʻi Sr.) turned 78 on Saturday.

-Shane Douglas (Troy Martin) turned 56 on Saturday.

-Cassidy Riley turned 44 on Saturday.

-Ryota Hama turned 41 on Saturday.

-Shingo Takagi turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Dean Hart died of a kidney disease at age 36 on November 21, 1990. He is the older brother of Bret and Owen Hart.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Vachon) died in his sleep on November 21, 2013 at age 84.



