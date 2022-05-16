AEW Rampage lineup: Owen Hart Cup tournament match set for Friday’s show, another early start time

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

Powell's POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center after the live AEW Dynamite. The show is listed as starting at 6CT/7ET on TNT.