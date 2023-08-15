WWE Raw rating for Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.757 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.888 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.61 rating.

Powell’s POV: WWE chose to advertise only Lynch vs. Stratus and Shinsuke Nakamura explaining why he turned on Seth Rollins. The August 15, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.978 million viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic.