AEW Dynamite preview: Loaded lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution

-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Darby Allin and Sting for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Chris Jericho

-Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero

Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET.