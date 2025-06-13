WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena match, King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match

-Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Alexa Bliss vs. TBD in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

Powell's POV: Bliss will face the winner of the Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a four-way that will be held on Monday's Raw. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena.