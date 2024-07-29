WWE Main Event and WWE Speed taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

WWE Main Event and WWE Speed taping

July 29, 2024 in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

Report by Dot Net Member Michael McGivern

WWE Main Event

1. “AOP” Akam and Rezar beat Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in roughly 5:00. This was Del Toro’s first match back since he was injured back in April.

2. Isla Dawn over Ivy Nile in roughly 4:00. There was a distraction finish involving Alba Fyre that led to Dawn getting the win.

WWE Speed

1. Pete Dunne beat Julius Creed in roughly 2:30. Creed’s incredible strength and athleticism really impressed the crowd, but Dunne still went over clean.