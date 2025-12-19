WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match headlines tonight’s taped show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. two members of The MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes appears “after launching a home invasion on Drew McIntyre”

-WWE Tag Team Champions “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend in a non-title match

-Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes vs. “DIY” Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped on Monday in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Giant Center.

WWE will tape next week’s Raw and Smackdown shows tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.