Cora Jade deletes social media account after noting how long it has been since she was on an NXT PLE

July 31, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cora Jade deleted her Twitter account shortly after pointing out how long has been since she last appeared on an NXT premium live event. “I remember when I was on a PLE in April of 2022,” Jade wrote. She followed up with a tweet about how much she hates the Twitter platform.

Powell’s POV: Yes, I’m aware of the platform’s ridiculous new name. Anyway, it came off like Jade was expressing some frustration over her lack of usage on PLEs. Only she knows what her true intention was. H/T to SEScoops.com.

