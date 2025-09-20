Defy Wrestling “Aeon” results (9/19): Vetter’s review of Killer Kross vs. Calvin Tankman for the Super Heavyweight Cup, Marina Shafir vs. Hya for the Defy Women’s Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Defy Wrestling “Aeon”

September 19, 2025, in Seattle, Washington, at Washington Hall

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

I know this is an attractive venue, but it’s poorly lit and thus one of my least favorite rooms to watch a show from; you simply cannot see any action on the floor, or it’s in the shadows. The crowd was 400, but it was packed. Rich Bocchini provided commentary. Ricky Gibson joined him for the first match. Cody Chhun also briefly joined Bocchini in the first match, and Rich noted that Cody doesn’t have a match tonight (so why is he here?)

* Defy champion Clark Connors came to the ring for an open challenge! He won the Defy title back in April in a four-way (Ricky “Starks” Saints had vacated the belt when he signed his NXT contract), but he hasn’t been back here since, so this is Clark’s first title defense. “It sounds like we got some War Dogs in the house!” Connors said, and the crowd barked like lap-dogs. I saw him compete for NJPW in Japan just days ago. Out of the back came… Bryan Keith! He’s here to collect a bounty!

1. Clark Connors vs. Bryan Keith for the Defy World Title. An intense lockup to open. They switched to trading chops. Connors hit a Pounce at 3:30. They went to the floor, where Connors whipped Keith head-first into the ring post. Clark accidentally chopped the ring post. They got back in the ring and Connors hit a series of chops in the corner at 6:30, but it only fired up Keith, who hit his own series of chops. Clark choked Keith with a chain. Keith hit two Exploder Suplexes, then a head-capture suplex.

They fought in the corner, and Keith hit a headbutt at 10:30, sending Connors falling to the floor as Keith fell backwards to the mat. In the ring, Clark hit a spear for a believable nearfall; Bocchini and Gibson thought that was it. They hit stereo clotheslines, and Keith hit a superkick, but Connors hit his scoop powerslam for a nearfall at 12:30. They hit stereo clotheslines again, and this time both men went down. They had a Mexican standoff, counting paces across the ring until they got to opposite corners. Keith caught him with a running knee to the jaw, then he hit the Emerald Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for the pin. New champion!!! The crowd went NUTS for the title change!

Bryan Keith defeated Clark Connors to win the Defy World Title at 14:37.

2. Evan Rivers vs. Miles Deville vs. El Phantasmo vs. Ethan HD in a four-way. I have seen Deville maybe once or twice, but I’ve seen him less than anyone here; he looks a bit like ELP, but his hair is in tight rows. Deville squared off with Ethan while ELP fought Rivers; we’ve clearly established that ELP and Ethan are the babyfaces, and they shook hands before locking up while the heels were on the floor. Those two traded chops, but then ELP did a ‘titty twister’ at 2:00, so Ethan grabbed ELP’s groin. Rivers (think Zicky Dice) jumped in and attacked the babyfaces. Ethan hit a Bailey-style corner moonsault to the floor.

In the ring, ELP and Ethan hit chops on Miles, then on Rivers. Rivers hit a double dropkick at 4:00. Miles dove through the ropes onto someone (who knew who it was? The lighting is crap!) He hit a missile dropkick in the ring. Phantasmo walked the top rope while holding Miles’ hand. Rivers dropped ELP with a hard slap to the face at 6:30. Miles hit a dropkick on ELP for a nearfall, but Rivers pulled him off, and the heels argued and shoved each other. Ethan jumped back in and hit some kicks on each heel. Rivers hit a uranage on Ethan for a nearfall at 8:00.

Deville hit a delayed vertical suplex on Ethan for a nearfall. ELP hit a top-rope crossbody block, then an enzuigiri. He hit a springboard crossbody block and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 10:00. Ethan hit a Stomp and got a nearfall. Ethan hit a dropkick in the corner, then a running knee to Phantasmo’s face, then a springboard Disaster Kick for a nearfall on ELP. Ethan set up for a package piledriver on ELP, but he instead hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Deville hit an enzuigiri and a brainbuster on Ethan for a nearfall at 12:30, then a running Death Valley Driver and a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall.

Rivers hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker on Miles. Miles hit a decapitating clothesline on Rivers; Rivers hit a backbreaker over his knee on Miles, then a sideslam for a nearfall, but ELP broke it up. ELP hit a top-rope frogsplash on Miles for a believable nearfall at 15:30. ELP did an airplane spin-into-a-neckbreaker on Deville for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups, and ELP finally hit the CR2 (modified Styles Clash) and a piledriver on Miles. HOWEVER, Rivers jumped in the ring, shoved ELP to the floor, and stole the pin on Deville. A really good match.

Evan Rivers defeated El Phantasmo, Miles Deville, and Ethan HD in a four-way at 16:27.

* Nicole Matthews joined Bocchini on commentary for the next match.

3. Marina Shafir vs. Hyan for the Defy Women’s Title. Hyan remains in my top five unsigned U.S. women talent. An intense lockup to open, and they traded reversals on the mat. Shafir locked her in a full nelson; Hyan backed them into the ropes to force a break, but Shafir went right back to it. They traded one-counts. Marina hit a hard Mafia Kick that sent Hyan flying backwards into the corner at 3:00, and Marina took control, as she stomped on Hyan and kept her grounded. Shafir hit some Judo Throws while holding onto Hyan’s wrist. She hit a German Suplex at 5:30, with Hyan rolling to the floor. Marina followed, and she chopped Hyan as Hyan was seated in the front row.

They looped ringside (yeah, they are just shadows at this point.) They got into the ring. Hyan hit a Mafia Kick, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:30. Shafir hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall. Hyan hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Hyan hit a powerbomb out of the corner; Marina tried to hold onto the top rope, and they both landed awkwardly. They were both down at 10:00. They got up and traded strikes. Hyan hit a thrust to the throat and a running knee. Shafir hit a swinging faceplant to the mat and locked in Mother’s Milk (belly-to-belly chokehold), and Hyan tapped out. A really strong, top-notch women’s match.

Marina Shafir defeated Hyan to retain the Defy Women’s Title at 11:51.

* Shafir got on the mic and noted she has been quiet until now. She said, “My own household doubted me.” (Roddy?) But she’s put in the work and is on top. The crowd responded with a “Defy!” chant. Marina said she’s seen a lot of “selfish women” in the past year, and she wishes the fans could see what she’s seen. “Defy, why do you have to beg bitches to come in here and fight me? I want to be solved; I don’t want to be ‘The Problem.’ I want someone to come in here and take me the f— out.” She threw the mic on the mat and stormed out. An awesome, fiery promo.

* Ethan HD now joined Bocchini on commentary.

4. Matt Brannigan and Randy Myers vs. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl. Brannigan (the WCW-era Lenny Lane clone) had his mixed drink in his hand. Myers is the gay Joker character. Brannigan and Pearl opened, and Eddie stole Brannigan’s drink and dumped it at ringside! The crowd was aghast, and Brannigan cried. The crowd chanted, “You sick f—!” Funny. Brannigan got a second drink, but Pearl stole that, too, and Eddie took a sip… and promptly passed out. Yeah, it’s gonna be that sort of match. Brannigan got a nearfall at 3:00 (it was the first time anyone had touched in the match!)

Pearl got up, and they traded offense, with Brannigan hitting some quick slaps to the butt. Myers got in and faced Gibson. Randy wanted a kiss, but Ricky leaned in and kicked him in the gut at 5:30, earning an “asshole!” chant. Gibson accidentally put the ref in an abdominal stretch, so the ref hip-tossed Ricky to the mat. Brannigan got in and did a ‘titty twister’ on Gibson. Pearl opened the ropes wide, causing Myers to fall through the ropes to the floor at 9:00, and the MH began working over Myers in their corner. The beatdown went on for several minutes.

Gibson hit a chop block to the knee at 12:30. Pearl tied Myers in a Figure Four; Myers briefly reversed it, and Pearl tapped out, but the ref was distracted and didn’t see it! Brannigan jumped in the ring and broke it up, but was ordered back to his corner. Brannigan got a flask and took a big drink of liquid courage. He hit a top-rope cannonball, barreling onto both guys. He hit some chops and a double titty twister, then a double suplex at 15:30. Myers forcefully kissed Pearl, and that got a pop. The heels rolled to the floor, so Myers and Brannigan dove off the top turnbuckles onto them. Back in the ring, Gibson sprayed alcohol in Brannigan’s eyes, and Pearl got a quick rollup for the tainted pin.

Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson defeated Matt Brannigan and Randy Myers at 17:56.

* Everyone continued fighting after the bell. Myers and Brannigan kissed and hugged, and that drew some cheers. They left. Pearl got on the mic and said they “are the best thing going today.” Out of the back came “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent, and they got a massive pop. Ethan HD said it’s the first time the Righteous have set foot in a Defy ring. The Righteous quickly beat up Midnight Heat.

5. Amira vs. Nicole Matthews. I just watched these two go to a time-limit draw in Prestige Wrestling on a show released in the past week. They shook hands at the bell; ring vet Matthews (who competed in the first-ever Mae Young Classic) is much taller. Standing switches to open as Ethan and Rich talked about Amira’s recent excursion to Japan. Amira kept Matthews grounded in a headlock. Nicole shoved Amira face-first into the top turnbuckle at 5:30, and she took control, hitting some loud chops on Amira. She hit a backbreaker over her knee and celebrated. Nicole tied Amira in the ropes and hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest at 7:00.

Matthews applied a standing sleeper. She switched to a heel hook on the mat and then a modified Figure Four. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 9:30. Amira got up and hit a series of clotheslines, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a shotgun dropkick and a Stinger Splash. They fought in the corner, and Matthews tied her in a sleeper as they were both in the Tree of Woe! Amira escaped and hit a rolling cannonball as Matthews was still tied in the Tree of Woe, then Amira hit a German Suplex at 12:30, then a second one for a nearfall.

Matthews hit a discus forearm that dropped Amira. She tied Amira in a cravat-style Crossface on the mat. Amira hit a snap suplex that was almost a brainbuster, and she got a nearfall at 14:30. Amira got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Matthews hit a thrust jab to the throat and a stunner move, and she applied a Dragon Clutch sleeper, cranking on the neck, and Amira tapped out. These two work well together.

Nicole Matthews defeated Amira at 15:27.

6. Calvin Tankman vs. Killer Kross for the inaugural Super Heavyweight Cup. A nice pop for Kross. They walked in circles before finally locking up. Tankman knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Kross then knocked Tankman down. They got up and jawed at each other. Kross hit a headbutt at 2:30. Tankman hit a huge splash to the mat for a nearfall. Tankman hit a backbreaker over his knee and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit some chops, but Kross just absorbed them. Kross hit a big German Suplex! That’s a big man to get over! Tankman hit a pop-up spinning back fist, and they were both down at 7:00, and we got a “Defy!” chant.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. The ref got between them! The wrestlers responded by hitting a Team 3D on the ref at 8:30! (Isn’t that an automatic double DQ?) The crowd chanted “holy shit.” Kross got on the mic and said, “We’re trying to have a f—ing fight.” Tankman clotheslined him to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto Kross! They brawled into the crowd. They got back into the ring, and Tankman hit a standing powerbomb at 11:30, then a diving forearm strike. Kross hit a clothesline and a stunner. He hit a Saito Suplex across six open chairs at 13:30! Kross applied a Kross-jacket sleeper on the mat, and Tankman quickly passed out. A very good big-man match.

Killer Kross defeated Calvin Tankman to win the Super Heavyweight Cup at 14:03.

* Kross was handed the Super Heavyweight Cup, which is maybe 18-24 feet tall. He hugged Tankman, then Calvin left. Kross got on the mic. “It’s pretty crazy in life how things come full circle. The last time I stood in this ring, it was supposed to be my last match on the independents, then off to WWE. And as soon as I became available, I said, the right thing to do is immediately go back to Defy.” He said there is something special about this community and Defy, and it’s great to be back there after three years. He said the energy this crowd gives would allow wrestlers to “run through walls.” He thanked the crowd and he received a “thank you, Kross!” chant.

Final Thoughts: I watched this Saturday morning; I hadn’t seen any results yet, so I was surprised to see Bryan Keith win the title. After all, Kenta held that belt for a year without defending it here, but Kenta carried it all over Japan. So, I really wouldn’t have been surprised if Connors had a similar run. I’ll narrowly say that Connors-Keith earned best match, but barely ahead of the main event. Hyan-Shafir was really good for third, and Amira-Matthews takes honorable mention. A really strong show that is well worth checking out.