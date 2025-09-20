What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: The WrestlePalooza go-home show, Brock Lesnar attacks Corey Graves, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre contract signing

September 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To watch the episode, click here (or watch below).

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake took calls during the live stream and shared their thoughts on the WrestlePalooza go-home show that featured Brock Lesnar attacking Corey Graves, the Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre contract signing, and a pair of title matches.

