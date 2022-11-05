11/05 Powell’s WWE Crown Jewel audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Omos, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Omos, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage match, and more (35:53)…

Click here to stream or download the November 5 WWE Crown Jewel audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.