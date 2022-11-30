What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for the Survivor Series fallout show

November 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.668 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up slightly from last week’s 1.646 million average. Raw delivered a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick from last week’s 0.41 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.951 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.619 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.433 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 29, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.679 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The ratings were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but they should be back on schedule starting later today with the NXT ratings.

