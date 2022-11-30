NXT Deadline lineup: The updated card for the final NXT special of 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for NXT Deadline, which will be held on Saturday, December 10 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. the winner of a wild card match in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. the winner of wild card match in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Powell’s POV: The wild card matches will be held on Tuesday’s NXT television show and feature Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase in the men’s match, and Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell in the women’s match. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States. It’s a loaded Saturday for pro wrestling, as the ROH Final Battle show will be held the same afternoon.