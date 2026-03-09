WWE Raw results (3/9): Powell’s live review of Penta vs. Original El Grande Americano for the Intercontinental Title, Oba Femi vs. Rusev, gauntlet for a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,711)

Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena

Streamed live March 9, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] A shot aired of the WrestleMania host venue, Allegiant Stadium. Michael Cole checked in on commentary and narrated backstage shots of Intercontinental Champion Penta, Asuka with Kairi Sane (with Iyo Sky watching in the background), Oba Femi, Rusev, and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk… A video package recapped Seth Rollins’ return and attack on Paul Heyman from last week… Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary…

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring and said he had some unfortunate business to attend to. Pearce asked Seth Rollins to join him in the ring. A masked mystery man arrived and stood on the broadcast table. Over a dozen masked mystery men hopped the barricade and stood at ringside while the fans chanted ‘holy shit.”

Seth Rollins unmasked while standing in the ring with Pearce, who said they see eye-to-eye in that he doesn’t like The Vision. Pearce said the masked men attacking are unacceptable. Pearce said Rollins isn’t medically cleared and questioned what would happen if The Vision members got their hands on Rollins.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory made their entrance and spoke as they walked toward the ring about the end of Rollins. Theory said there’s a bullet with Seth’s name on it. Paul and Theory climbed on the ring apron. Rollins put his mask on, and then the other masked men joined him in the ring. They all shuffled so that the heels wouldn’t know which one was Rollins, and then they all exited the ring.

LA Knight’s entrance theme played. Knight came out and fought with Paul and Theory. The heels started to get the better of Knight due to having a numbers advantage.

World Tag Team Champions Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso came out and helped Knight clear Theory from the ring. They set up for a 1D on Paul, but Theory pulled him to the floor. Jey’s entrance music played, and then he and Jimmy played to the crowd before the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The crowd had fun with all of the masked men showing up. I’m a little baffled by the advertising for this episode. They listed the Intercontinental Title match, the gauntlet match, and Oba Femi vs. Rusev. There was no mention of CM Punk, LA Knight, or Seth Rollins appearing. Anyway, as of Sunday, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,872 with 8,755 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 18,300.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond spoke with the Usos. They spoke about having receipts to hand out to The Vision. Redmond asked if they had any comment on what CM Punk had to say about their family during his verbal exchange with Roman Reigns last week. Jey said he had nothing to say about Punk. Jimmy stopped him. Jimmy said they might have something to say to Punk…

Lyra Valkyria made her entrance for the gauntlet match. Cole noted that Valkyria was unable to challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Title while Becky Lynch held it due to the stipulations of their last match. Valkyria is once again able to challenge for the title now that AJ Lee has won it. Iyo Sky made her entrance…

1. Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky vs. Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title. Valkyria and Sky started the match. The crowd chanted for Sky, who hit a nice suicide dive a couple of minutes into the match. Sky rolled Valkyria back inside and went to the ropes, but Valkyria cut her off and sent her to the floor. Valkyria dropkicked Sky through the ropes. [C]

Sky hit double knees in the corner. She walked over Valkyria and went to the ropes for her finisher, but Valkyria stopped her. Valkyria performed a tornado DDT and a fisherman’s suplex that led to a two count. Valkyria went for her Night Wing finisher, but Sky stuffed it. Sky hit her Over The Moonsault finisher moments later and got the three count.

Lyra Valkyira was eliminated by Iyo Sky in 9:20.

Raquel Rodriguez was the third entrant. Sky went for a suicide dive, but Rodriguez caught her. Sky slipped away, but Rodriguez caught her with an elbow and a clothesline before rolling her inside the ring. Rodriguez performed a corkscrew elbow from the middle rope for a two count. Sky went for a springboard move that Rodriguez avoided. Rodriguez drilled Sky with a shoulder block that sent her flying across the ring. [C]

Liv Morgan came out and distracted Sky. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer came out and got the better of Morgan as they fought to the back. Sky caught Rodriguez in an inside cradle before pinning her. Rodriguez attacked Sky after the match and gave her a Tejana Bomb on the ring apron. Two referees came out to escort Rodriguez to the back.

Raquel Rodriguez was eliminated by Iyo Sky in 16:05.

The fourth entrant was Ivy Nile, who ran to the ring past Rodriguez and the referees. Nile rolled Sky back inside the ring and covered her for the win.

Iyo Sky was eliminated by Ivy Nile in roughly 17:00.

Bayley was the fifth entrant. She came out and checked on Sky. Nile attacked Bayley. Nile ran Bayley into the ring steps. [C] Nile performed a delayed vertical suplex that led to a near fall. Nile superplexed Bayley. Cole noted that it was a weird landing. Bayley battled back and dropped an elbow on Nile while she was draped over the apron. Bayley hit the Bayley-to-Belly and scored the pin.

Ivy Nile was eliminated by Bayley in roughly 28:00.

Asuka, who was the sixth and final entrant, was accompanied to the ring by Kairi Sane. Bayley hit Asuka with a suicide dive. [C] Asuka hit a nice series of strikes for a near fall. She drilled Bayley with a kick to the head and covered her for another two count. Bayley put Asuka down with a Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall.

Asuka distracted the referee while Bayley was down on the floor. Sane was about to attack Bayley, but Valkyria came out and shotgun dropkicked her. Bayley returned to the ring and escaped an Asuka Lock attempt. Bayley performed the Roseplant and got the three count.

Bayley defeated Asuka to win the gauntlet match in 37:00 to earn a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

After the match, Bayley and Valkyria celebrated, while Asuka berated Sane on the floor. Cole said Bayley will challenge AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Title on next week’s show…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining gauntlet match. The crowd mellowed when the last two legs of the match went long and dragged a bit, but the fans got up again for the finish. Hey, whatever happened to Bayley having a personality disorder?

[Hour Two] A video package recapped last week’s verbal exchange between CM Punk and Roman Reigns (yes, they included the aggressive final line from Punk about burying Reigns next to his father)…

Graves hyped Punk appearing later in the show, and Cole recalled that the Usos may have something to say to Punk…

Intercontinental Champion Penta was shown walking backstage while Cole said his first title defense was up next… [C] Cole plugged the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tickets…

Footage aired of Byron Saxton interviewing Nattie on the stage (presumably during a commercial break). Maxxine Dupri ran out and attacked Nattie…

The Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) was walking backstage when he was approached by Danhausen, who wanted a mask of his own so he could make double the money. Danhausen tried to take Americano’s mask so he could try it on, but Americano stopped him and told him it’s wrong to touch a luchador’s mask. Americano struggled to come up with a word in Spanish. Danhausen cursed Americano. Two people (Bravo and Rayo?) were shown in the distance following Americano…

Penta made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Penta stood in the ring and thanked the fans for supporting him. He said the title is for everyone who never gave up because he represents “fighters of the real life.” Penta said they could make history together. He spoke in Spanish and closed with this catchphrase.

El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) made his entrance. The broadcast team pointed out that it was not the Original Americano, who was scheduled to challenge Penta… [C]

Powell’s POV: Penta may not be a slick talker, but he’s charismatic and delivers his lines with passion, so his promos are typically well received by live crowds. Did Danhausen’s curse backfire? Getting out of taking the first loss of Penta’s title reign doesn’t seem all that bad.

2. Penta vs. El Grande Americano for the Intercontinental Title. The match was joined in progress. Cole emphasized that the original Americano was scheduled to be the challenger, but he didn’t know what happened to him. Americano is actually ranked a point higher than Penta in the WWE 2K26 ratings that were shown on the screen. Americano was dominant and posed next to the title belt podium. [C] Americano dominated the majority of the match before Penta rallied and hit a springboard Mexican Destroyer for the win…

Penta defeated El Grande Americano to retain the Intercontinental Title.

A promo video aired with Stephanie Vaquer speaking in Spanish while subtitles were shown. She said Liv Morgan was made by the experts around her, whereas she was forged in hell. Vaquer said she sees more in Morgan than Morgan sees in herself. She said Morgan sees herself as a cheap blonde. She said Morgan always takes the easy way. Vaquer spoke in English while saying she would bring blood, sweat, and all of her experience to remain the Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania…

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh were shown watching the Vaquer video in the Judgment Day Clubhouse. Morgan vented about Vaquer and told Rodriguez they would get her back in th the title picture. Dominik Mysterio showed up and asked if anyone had seen Finn Balor. McDonagh said no, but he’d go find him. Dom said he was going to the ring to get something off his chest… [C]

Zuffa Boxing’s Joze Valenzuela was shown in the crowd. They cut to a shot of Earnest Jones and Mike Morris of the Seattle Seahawks, which drew a big reaction from the crowd…

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance. Once in the ring, Dom took the mic and demanded a rematch for the Intercontinental Title. Dom had to yell over the boos of the fans. Dom blamed Finn Balor. Dom said he didn’t want to do it in the ring, but Balor was making him air their dirty laundry in public.

Finn Balor made his entrance to his old entrance theme and was accompanied by JD McDonagh. Dom asked Balor where he’d been. He said he hoped Balor was there to tell him that he got him a rematch for the Intercontinental Title. Balor asked Dom if he got it all out. Balor conceded that Dom would still be the Intercontinental Champion if it weren’t for him.

Balor said he was sorry, but he was trying to help. He said he was trying to teach Dom a lesson. He said the Judgment Day is family, and they would always have Dom’s back. Balor recalled Dom telling him that he wanted to be the greatest Mysterio of all time. Balor said sometimes you have to fight your own battles.

Balor said he’s tried to guide Dom, but the more he tries to help, the more he realizes that Rey Mysterio was right. “Maybe you are just a spoiled little prick (censored),” Balor said. Dom shoved Balor, who responded with an overhead kick. Balor removed his jacket and grabbed Dom, but McDonagh pulled him away from Dom.

Dom charged toward Balor, who moved around McDonagh and put Dom down with a sling blade clothesline. Balor set up for another move, but McDonagh cut him off with a clothesline. Morgan and Rodriguez threw punches and kicks at Balor, and then Dom and McDonagh joined in.

Dom grabbed a chair from the timekeeper’s area and returned to the ring, where McDonagh was holding Balor. Finn kicked Dom and broke free from McDonagh, but Dom hit him with the ring bell hammer. Dom put the hammer in his sneaker. McDonagh held Balor against the ropes while Dom hit Balor with a 619. Dom followed up with a top rope frog splash.

Dom picked up a chair, but McDonagh took it and jabbed Balor with it while Dom went back to the ropes. Referees showed up, but Morgan and Rodriguez prevented them from entering the ring. McDonagh held the chair on top of Balor while Dom performed another frog splash. The remaining Judgment Day members posed over Balor… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong angle. I would have held off on Balor coming out to his old theme until after the others turned on him, but that’s a minor quibble. I thought McDonagh might be his own man to set up a Triple Threat involving the male Judgment Day members. I suppose it could still happen, but there was no hint of it during the angle.

The broadcast team recapped the Judgment Day attack on Balor…

Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke with Je’Von Evans. Pearce praised Evans for his work in the Elimination Chamber and said this was his year. Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller showed up. Waller got in Evans’ face, but Kingston asked if he could speak with Evans. Waller left the area.

Kingston said he and Evans got off on the wrong foot. Kingston said Evans reminds him of himself, and he believes he could also become a world champion. Kingston said Evans just needed the right team. Evans didn’t seem interested. Kingston said he didn’t have to answer now and told him to think about it. In the background, it looked like Asuka was picking on Kairi Sane again…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Bayley spoke about getting her shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title. She said she loves AJ Lee, but once she wins the title, maybe she and Valkyria can run it back…

Oba Femi made his entrance… [C] The majority of Rusev’s entance was televised…

3. Oba Femi vs. Rusev. The wrestlers traded punches to start. Oba clotheslined Rusev over the top rope, sending them both to the floor. Oba ran Rusev into the ring steps.

[Hour Three] Oba scooped up Rusev, who slipped away and shoved him into the ring post casing. Rusev hit Oba with a spin kick. Back in the ring, Rusev threw kicks at Oba. Rusev yelled, but Oba grabbed him by the throat. Rusev escaped and threw another kick. Oba took offensive control and hit the Fall From Grace for the clean win…

Oba Femi beat Rusev in 3:05.

Powell’s POV: The live crowd wasn’t as hot for this as they should have been. I can’t blame them, because the company hasn’t done anything with Rusev, so there was no reason to think he might win. The fans did pop for Oba’s finisher.

The broadcast team listed the following for next week’s Raw in San Antonio: Brock Lesnar appears, AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title, Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano, and an appearance by Roman Reigns…

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance… [C]

A merch ad aired for 3:16 Day…

Powell’s POV: Is it a coincidence that WWE will be in Texas for 3:16 Day next Monday? Probably, but we can dream.

CM Punk was looking at the WrestleMania coming out of the break. The fans chanted his name. Punk said he wasn’t sure if they’d be with him tonight. He delivered his “great to be alive” line and then hyped up the crowd by mentioning the Seattle Seahawks.

Punk said he thought the fans might be mad at him, because he heard one thing in particular last week was disrespectful. Punk sarcastically said that Reigns has never disrespected him. Some fans chanted OTC. “Hold your breath, he might show up,” Punk said.

Punk recalled that the World Heavyweight Championship was created because Reigns wasn’t defending his title frequently enough. Punk said he defends the title. He also talked about how he “levels this place up.” Punk said it’s been on his mind all week. “Unfortunately, I lowered myself to Roman Reigns level,” he said.

World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance and joined Punk inside the ring. Jey demanded that Punk apologize. Punk asked why Roman was still sending his cousins out to do his heavy lifting. Jey said he came out on his own and demanded that Punk apologize.

Jimmy said it had nothing to do with Reigns, but everything to do with respect. Jimmy said he has a lot of respect for Punk. He said Punk says what’s on his mind and speaks from the heart. Jimmy said Reigns can talk all the trash he wants to about Reigns, but he disrespected their late uncle, who has no voice. “So apologize,” Jimmy said.

Punk said Jimmy was right. He said Jey was coming in a little hot, but Jimmy was right in that Sika doesn’t have a voice. Punk asked if they believed their uncle could hear them. The Usos said yes. Punk said he respects Sika. He said he didn’t know him as well as he knew Afa. Punk recalled working for Afa, and said he was under the Samoan learning tree. He said it was a privilege to have Samu drop knowledge on him.

Punk said everyone in their family has shown him respect “except that one son of a bitch.” Punk said that if Sika can hear them, then he sees what a gaslighting, egotistical, plastic politician that Reigns is. Jey got fired up and told Punk they needed him to say that he was sorry. A “say your sorry” chant broke out.

Punk shook Jimmy’s hand and said he was sorry. Punk did the same with Jey, then added that he was sorry that Reigns treated them and the rest of their family like garbage for years and never once came out to apologize. Punk said he was sorry that Reigns disrespected Dusty Rhodes by calling him irrelevant. Punk said he’s sorry that Reigns tricked the Usos and the rest of the world into thinking he gives a damn about any of this.

Punk said if Reigns did care, he’d be standing in the ring talking to him rather than his young boys. Punk shoved the mic in Jey’s chest. Jey shoved Punk. Jimmy dropped Punk with a right hand. Jimmy put his arm in front of Jey and then moved him toward the ropes. The Usos exited the ring. Punk got to his feet as the executive producer credits were shown to end the episode…

Powell’s POV: It looks like Punk’s show-closing line from a week ago set up this segment. Whether that was the actual plan or they decided afterward to use that line to set up this segment, it led to a compelling exchange between Punk and the Usos. It’s great that a case can be argued for either side being right, depending on one’s perspective. The Uso characters were right about Punk’s line, yet Punk was also right about the Reigns character using his family members and never actually apologizing. It’s a good episodic ending to the show, with Roman advertised for next week.

Overall, we all know the saying don’t judge a book by its cover. I guess we also shouldn’t judge all wrestling shows based on what’s advertised. The lineup the company put out beforehand didn’t do much for me, but I enjoyed the show. I will have more to say during my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.