Logan Paul suffered a major knee injury during WWE Crown Jewel

November 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Logan Paul announced that he tore his meniscus and MCL, and may have suffered a torn ACL during his WWE Crown Jewel main event with Roman Reigns.

Powell’s POV: Paul wrote on Twitter (see below) that he suffered the knee injury halfway through the match. You wouldn’t have known it from watching his impressive performance. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

