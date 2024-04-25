AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega appears

-Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW Championship

Powell’s POV: Well, I assume that’s the plan anyway, as Shibata issued the challenge last night. Wednesday’s show will be live from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).