AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s live edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Trent Beretta vs. Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Fight
-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Powell’s POV: Another three-hour block of AEW on Saturday. Rampage will air live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on Saturday night after AEW Collision on TNT at roughly 9CT/10ET. The show is being bumped from its usual Friday time slot due to the network’s NBA or NHL playoff coverage.
