TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, JT Smith, Chubby Dudley

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and the fallout from TNA Rebellion. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 43 percent of the voters. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-JT Smith is 57.

-Chubby Dudley (Bay Ragni) is 54.