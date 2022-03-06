AEW Revolution lineup: The card for tonight’s event, three pre-show matches, pricing details

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship.

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti for the TBS Championship.

-Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

-CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho.

-Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy in a tornado trios match.

-(Pre-Show) “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Pac, and Erick Redbeard.

-(Pre-Show) Hook vs. QT Marshall.

-(Pre-Show) Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander.

