AEW wrestler Jake Atlas charged with misdemeanor battery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jake Atlas (Kenny Sanchez) was charged with misdemeanor battery following a domestic incident that took place on May 23 in Orlando, Florida. Atlas signed a no-contact order and is not allowed to have any communication with the alleged victim. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 28. Mike Johnson obtained a copy of the police report and has more details at PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Atlas underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in February. He has been sidelined since suffering the injury during a match against Adam Cole on January 5. Neither Atlas nor the alleged victim have commented publicly on the matter.