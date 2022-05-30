05/30 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle in a non-title match, Mustafa Ali faces Ciampa for a potential U.S. Title shot, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop, final hype for Hell in a Cell

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle in a non-title match, Mustafa Ali faces Ciampa for a potential U.S. Title shot, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop, final hype for Hell in a Cell, and more (29:06)…

