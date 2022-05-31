NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Montez Ford, Cody Hall, Moondog Spike

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match and the final push for Saturday’s NXT In Your House event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 37 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent. A finished a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Montez Ford (Kenneth Crawford) of The Street Profits tag team is 31 today.

-Cody Hall is 31.

-The late Moondog Spike (William Smithson) was born on May 31, 1950. He died at age 62 on March 21, 2013.