NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Abdullah the Butcher, Mascarita Sagrada, King Mo, Mick McManus, Gory Guerrero

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show is headlined by AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 61 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Abdullah the Butcher (Lawrence Shreve) is 81.

-Mascarita Sagrada is 57.

-King Mo Lawal (Muhammed Lawal) is 41.

-The late Mick McManus (William Matthews) was born on January 11, 1920. he died on May 22, 2013 at age 93.

-The late Gory Guerrero (Salvador Guerrero Quesada) was born on January 11, 1921. He died at age 69 on April 18, 1990.