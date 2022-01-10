What's happening...

01/10 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley meet face to face, Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Chad Gable and Otis for the Raw Tag Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan for a title shot at the Royal Rumble, Big E vs. Seth Rollins, AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory, Royal Rumble developments

January 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley meet face to face, Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Chad Gable and Otis for the Raw Tag Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan for a title shot at the Royal Rumble, Big E vs. Seth Rollins, AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory, Royal Rumble developments, and more (46:05)…

Click here to stream or download the January 10 WWE Raw audio review.

