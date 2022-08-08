What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s USA Network show

August 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark

-Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams in a Rounds Match

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

-Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar meet in “the final accord”

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

