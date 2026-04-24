West Coast Pro “West Coast Vs The World” results: Vetter’s review of Johnnie Robbie vs. Mio Momono for the WCPW Women’s Title, Starboy Charlie vs. Adam Priest, Miko Alana vs. Aja Kong

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “West Coast Vs The World”

April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Bizarre Bar

Released April 23, 2026, on YouTube.com

This was one of several indy shows held here over the weekend. (I just reviewed a New Texas Pro show and an Action Wrestling show held here.) James Kincaid and Righteous Reg provided commentary. I’ll reiterate that this ring is only about 18 inches tall, so it changes the trajectory of wrestlers’ dives to the floor.

* This venue was used last year, but it had a different name (the Swan Dive), and I was really disappointed with the lighting here last year. So, I am SHOCKED AT how GOOD the lighting is for this one — it is even substantially better than the Action and New Texas Pro shows in this same venue! It’s packed, but the crowd is maybe 175. I’ll note this is maybe one mile north of the Stratosphere — I’ve been to Vegas five times and I would not consider this to be an ideal or “safe” neighborhood.

1. Alpha Zo vs. LaBron Kozone. Again, Kozone was the final Deadlock Pro champion, and he recently signed with MLW, and he’s a good mix of Trick Williams and Booker T — I’m a big fan. Zo has lost a lot of weight, and he’s now in WCPW’s top five. Standing switches and reversals to open and a standoff. They traded spin kicks to the thigh. Kozone hit a German Suplex and a senton for a nearfall at 2:00, then a stiff kick to the spine. Zo got up, and they traded chops. Kozone hit a T-Bone suplex. (I have to reiterate how shocked I am at how good the lighting is for this event. Are they better cameras? I don’t know.)

Zo nailed a jumping knee to the face at 4:30, then a shoulder-breaker over his knee for a nearfall — Reg said it looked like a Tombstone Piledriver over the knee! Kozone hit a release German Suplex, so Zo hit his own German Suplex. Kozoone hit an enzuigiri. Zo nailed his Made In Oakland (pumphandle powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 6:30, and they were both down. This has been a HOT opener.

Kozone hit a Burning Hammer and a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kozone hit some jab punches. Zo hit another jumping knee to the face, but Kozone nailed the Ballgame clothesline. Zo hit a clothesline and a Spin Cycle spinning back suplex for the pin. Wow, what a great opener. They shook hands. A nice win for Zo.

Alpha Zo defeated LaBron Kozone at 9:04.

* Backstage, Kozone was humble about losing, saying Zo has earned his respect.

* JT Thorne came to the ring. He is upset because he doesn’t have a match tonight. He is having a sit-in until he gets a match! The crowd booed him.

2. JT Thorne vs. 1 Called Manders. Probably because this is on YouTube, Manders came out to some generic music instead of his usual Bon Jovi “Dead or Alive” entrance. Manders chased JT around ringside. JT hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then another! He hit some spin kicks to Manders’ thighs and he targeted the legs. Manders fired up and hit some loud chops at 3:30, then a gutwrench powerbomb for a nearfall. Thorne applied a half-crab, but Manders kicked free at 5:00. Manders hit a clothesline. He removed his elbow pad and hit a harder clothesline for the pin. That’s what this match should have been.

1 Called Manders defeated JT Thorne at 5:25.

* Backstage, Andrew Cass is ready for his match against Australian star Adam Brooks .

3. Andrew Cass vs. Adam Brooks for the WCPW Golden Gate Title. Cass is the shiny, rising star of this promotion, and I’ve compared him to Jordan Oliver. Reg talked about the trajectory Cass has been on over the past year. Standing switches to open; Brooks is a bit taller and visibly stronger. Brooks knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Brooks dropped him with a stiff blow at 3:00 and hit a running Facewash Kick in the corner. Cass hit a corner moonsault to the floor.

In the ring, Brooks kicked him in the face in the corner, then he suplexed Cass into the corner and got a nearfall at 4:30. Cass hit a Flatliner into the second rope, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. They traded some kicks. He hit a top-rope Meteora for a nearfall at 7:30, and they were both down. Cass went for a top-rope 450 Splash, but Brooks got his knees up, and a rollup for a nearfall. Cass jumped up, hit a running knee to the side of the head, and scored the pin. Good back-and-forth action, but the winner was never in doubt.

Andrew Cass defeated Adam Brooks to retain the WCPW Golden Gate Title at 8:12.

* Miko Alana spoke outside about facing Aja Kong tonight. She’s leaving for Japan on excursion.

4. Miko Alana vs. Aja Kong. Miko has a “Pride Style” belt over her shoulder; the commentators said she shares it with Vinny Massaro. Miko immediately threw some forearm strikes that Aja no-sold. She tried a shoulder block but ricocheted off. Kong knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. They went to the floor. Alana kept trying some blows, but Kong no-sold all of it.

In the ring, Kong pulled Alana’s hair. She made a one-foot cover for a nearfall at 2:30. Miko finally dropped her and hit a senton for a nearfall. Miko tried to lift Kong but couldn’t. Kong hit a hard clothesline. Miko hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Kong hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00, then a back suplex for the pin. Solid. Miko isn’t ‘there’ yet, but she’s definitely improving.

Aja Kong defeated Miko Alana at 6:18.

* Outside, Seabass Finn and Jiah Jewell talked about going after the tag titles tonight. Jewell sounds a LOT like Mance Warner.

5. Aaron Solo and Alan Angels vs. Seabass Finn and Jiah Jewell for the WCPW Tag Team Titles. Finn is a regular in New England; I’ve repeatedly noted that with his amateur background, Finn is better than this silly fisherman’s gimmick. Solo and Angels recently beat Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander to win these belts; I haven’t seen that show yet. Solo and Jiah opened, and Jewell hit a dropkick. Alan entered, but the challengers did a team Gator Roll on Angels at 1:30. Finn ‘rowed’ Angels’ arms, then he bodyslammed Aaron onto Angels.

Angels hit a Dragon Suplex on Jiah, and the champs began working him over. Solo hit a high back suplex at 3:00. Angels kept him grounded. Jiah finally suplexed Angels into the turnbuckles at 5:30. Solo pulled Finn off the apron so he wasn’t there for the tag. Jiah did a Gator Roll on Angels, but Solo hit a double stomp to Jiah’s back to break it up. Jiah hit a rewind kick and finally made the hot tag to Finn at 7:30. Finn ‘fish-hooked’ their mouths, and hit a double-noggin-knocker, then a high back suplex. Finn nailed his fisherman’s suplex on Angels for a nearfall. Angels hit three half-nelson suplexes on Jiah. Finn hit a Rebound Lariat on Angels.

Jiah hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick. Finn hit a German Suplex. Jiah hit a Tiger Driver. Finn hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 10:00. This has been really good, and this crowd was hot! Angels and Finn traded chops. Solo hit a flipping faceplant on Finn at 11:30. Solo hit a doublestomp on Finn’s back as Finn was in the ropes. Angels and Solo hit stereo kicks to Jiah’s head. Alan hit the Halo Kick, Aaron hit a DDT, and Alan made a cocky cover to pin Jiah. Really good action, but like other matches so far, the winner wasn’t in doubt.

Aaron Solo and Alan Angels defeated Seabass Finn and Jiah Jewell to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles at 12:22.

6. Senka Akatsuki vs. (mystery opponent) Chris Hero in a five-minute exhibition. Senka wore a red one-piece and has long, straight black hair halfway down her back; I don’t recall her, but the commentators said she had a good match at last year’s Mania weekend against Aja Kong. The crowd and commentators POPPED when Hero emerged, dressed to wrestle! It has probably been a year since he’s had a match, and the crowd loudly chanted “Holy shit!” It goes without saying that Chris has the height and weight advantage. Reg said, “He gave away nothing when we met with him earlier” and I believe that.

Senka tried twisting his left arm. Hero wore a loose-fitting sweatshirt, but he’s clearly heavier than I’ve seen him. (Hey, I know what that’s like; I was so thin when running marathons a decade ago!) Senka unloaded soome forear strikes. Hero clocked her with a Mafia Kick at 2:00 that took her head off and the crowd loudly booed that! Hero went for a senton, but she got her knees up. She tried some clotheslines to no effect. Hero hit a standing powerbomb but only got a one count at 3:30, and the crowd went NUTS for the kickout. Hero dropped her with a forearm strike. Senka hit a suplex for a nearfall. (She’s so small, it was amazing to see her get him over.) Hero hit a piledriver right as the time limit expired.

Senka Akatsuki vs. Chris Hero went to a time-limit draw at 5:00.

Hero left the ring without shaking Senka’s hand, and he was booed. Hero whispered to the announcer, and he has agreed to five more minutes! Senka hit some forearm strikes, but he dropped her with just one forearm strike. She hit several clotheslines until he finally went down, and she got a nearfall. Hero hit a spinning suplex at 6:30 and was booed. He hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “You can’t beat her!” They traded forearm strikes. He playfully slapped her in the face and was booed. He clocked her with a rolling elbow, then hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Loud boos for that.

Chris Hero defeated Senka Akatsuki at 9:02.

* Hero helped her to his feet, then they bowed to each other and got a nice applause.

7. Starboy Charlie vs. Adam Priest. This should be really good! They shook hands before locking up. (In a parallel universe, this was a semifinal match in the PWG BOLA.) Priest stalled on the floor. Charlie dove onto him. Priest dropped him back-first on the top turnbuckle at 3:00. Adam tied him in a Camel Clutch and targeted the lower back. He hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, then a delayed suplex at 5:30. Priest planted his knee in the lower back while stretching Charlie’s arms.

They fought to the floor, and Charlie unloaded some chops. In the ring, Adam hit a back suplex at 7:30. Charlie hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Priest dropped him with a clothesline for a nearfall. Charlie couldn’t hit the Shooting Starboy Press, but he hit a Sliced Bread and a Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew press). Charlie set up for a move off the ropes, but Priest pulled the ref onto him! Priest hit a low-blow punt kick while the ref was out of position and a piledriver for the tainted pin! Really good action.

Adam Priest defeated Starboy Charlie at 12:55.

8. Vinnie Massaro vs. Thomas Shire for the WCPW World Title. Again, Vinnie earns the Hugh Morrus comparison with his singlet covering a rotund belly. An extended feeling-out process and standing switches, as this was devoid of any action for the first few minutes. Shire hit a shoulder block at 5:00, but still no man went down. Shire finally dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Massaro dropped Shire. Reg correctly called this “a methodical pace.” Massaro worked over the left arm. Shire hit a suplex at 10:00 for a nearfall.

Massaro hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Reg noted this was Vinnie’s third match of the day, as Vinnie hit a suplex. He hit another suplex for a nearfall at 13:00. Shire hit a second-rope flying shoulder block, then a jumping knee to the sternum for a nearfall. Vinnie hit a back suplex. Shire hit an enzuigiri, but Massaro hit another back suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 15:00. Shire hit a spinning Torture Rack into a powerbomb, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Massaro hit a second-rope superplex, then a Snoring Elbow that staggered Shire. He hit a second Snoring Elbow and a third one for the pin.

Vinnie Massaro defeated Thomas Shire to retain the WCPW World Title at 17:52.

* Adam Priest attacked Massaro from behind! Miko Alana ran in for the save! However, Priest hit a leaping piledriver on her, and the crowd was aghast, chanting “Piece of shit!” at him.

9. Johnnie Robbie vs. Mio Momono for the WCPW Women’s Title. Mio wore mostly pink; I’ve seen her just a handful of times. They immediately tied up on the mat and traded quick reversals. They sped it up, and Mio hit a dropkick at 3:00, then some roundhouse kicks in the corner. Mio is fairly short, and I see she’s listed at 4’11”. She tied up Robbie in the ropes. Johnny hit a Falcon Arrow-style suplex for a nearfall at 6:00 and stomped on Mio. It was now her turn to tie up Mio in the ropes and crank on her head.

Robbie hit her Sabre-style neck-snap between her ankles at 7:30. She pushed Mio to the floor. Mio leapt off a short stage and hit a crossbody block onto Robbie at 9:00. In the ring, Mio hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then another, for a nearfall. She hit a basement dropkick to the lower back for a nearfall at 11:00. Robbie hit a spin kick to the jaw, then a Boss Man Slam for a nearfall, and she grounded Mio in a headlock, but Mio got a foot on the ropes at 12:30. Mio ran up the ropes and armdragged Robbie to the mat. Robbie hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down.

Mio got some quick rollup attempts, and Robbie got some, too. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline at 15:00. Robbie missed her double-kneestrike to the head finisher! Robbie hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex, but Mio popped up and hit her own German Suplex, then another, then a third! She hit a fourth German Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall! Mio hit her Skye Blue-style Code Red for the pin! New champion! I didn’t see that coming at all! A really sharp women’s match.

Mio Momono defeated Johnnie Robbie to win the WCPW Women’s Title at 16:35.

* Outside, Robbie vowed to win that belt back, one way or another.

Final Thoughts: Wow, I didn’t see that title change coming. I felt like I was writing, “There was no doubt who was winning,” for every match — then I got surprised. The crowd was surprised too. A really strong women’s match that really reached a whole new level in those final few minutes. So yes, the main event earned the best match of the night. I really liked that Zo-Kozone opener for second place, ahead of a good Charlie-Priest match for third.

Some other good matches, too — the tag title match topped all expectations, and the Hero stuff was fun. This crowd was so hot. They so wanted Akatsuki to beat Hero, but that wouldn’t have been realistic.

Not everything clicked for me — Massaro has been champion for a while now, but his matches start slow and never seem to be in the top half of bouts on any show. You could join that title match five minutes in and not have missed a thing. The Kong-Miko match was merely okay, but Kong has slowed down and really can’t do much anymore.

I want to point out that this aired without any of the YouTube ads cutting into the show. It’s a refreshing change of pace compared to WWE videos on YouTube that have commercials every three minutes. My criticisms are few. This show gets a big thumbs up. Production was good, the crowd was hot, the wrestling was enjoyable, and we had a surprise finish.